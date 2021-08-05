Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSTO stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.