VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOC stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.03.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

