Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

