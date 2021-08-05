Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

