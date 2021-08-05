Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $724,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of ABCB opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.