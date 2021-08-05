Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

