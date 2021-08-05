Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 120,550 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,550 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

