Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 18,648 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790,063 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

