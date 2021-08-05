Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,080 shares of company stock worth $362,302 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

