Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FAN opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Monday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £969.60 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.79.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

