voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. voxeljet has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

VJET opened at $8.67 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

