W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $69.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $30,475,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.