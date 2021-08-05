W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $439.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.65. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $336.91 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

