Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €161.00 ($189.41) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €130.52. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.