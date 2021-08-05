Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.