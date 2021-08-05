Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.
NYSE WMT opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 40,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
