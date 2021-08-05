Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €97.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.83 ($122.16).

FRA ZAL opened at €97.38 ($114.56) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €97.59. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

