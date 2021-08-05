Warburg Research Reiterates €78.20 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of NDA opened at €86.16 ($101.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.22. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

