Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR STM opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.44. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

