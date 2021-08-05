Warehouses De Pauw’s (WDPSF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.02. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

