Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 4.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.25. 13,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

