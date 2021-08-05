Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of WAT opened at $394.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.74.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

