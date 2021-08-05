WazirX Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $348.56 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00047700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00103232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00141762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,345.91 or 1.00008407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00828208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

