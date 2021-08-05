Wealthpoint LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,038. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

