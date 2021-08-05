Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.18. 3,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.