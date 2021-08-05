Wealthpoint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYT traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 354,500 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.82.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

