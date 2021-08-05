Wealthpoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 1,336,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,274,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

