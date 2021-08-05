Wealthpoint LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

