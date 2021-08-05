Wealthpoint LLC Sells 61 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.52. The company had a trading volume of 616,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

