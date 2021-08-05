Wealthpoint LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 65,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,260. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

