Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICON Public (ICLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR):

7/26/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $246.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

