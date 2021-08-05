Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICON Public (ICLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ICON Public (NASDAQ: ICLR):
- 7/26/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – ICON Public had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – ICON Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2021 – ICON Public was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $246.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
