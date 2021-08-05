Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/30/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4,300.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2021 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $4,600.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,354.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,465.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.