Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 10,332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 114,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 793.1% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119,720 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

