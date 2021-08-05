Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $382.76 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

