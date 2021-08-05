Welch & Forbes LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,166.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

