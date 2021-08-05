Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.48 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

