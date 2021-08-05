Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

