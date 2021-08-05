Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 328,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

