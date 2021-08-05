West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.50

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

