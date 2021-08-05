West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $428.14 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $430.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

