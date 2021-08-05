Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%.

NYSE WMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

