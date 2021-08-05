Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 24,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,292. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

