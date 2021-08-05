Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of WES traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,994. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

