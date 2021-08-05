WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WestRock updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15 to $1.29 EPS.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

