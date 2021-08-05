WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 to $1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34.
WRK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 31,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
