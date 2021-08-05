WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 to $1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34.

WRK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 31,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.