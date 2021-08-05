WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 34.3% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00026497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $63.87 million and $1.21 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00146347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.65 or 0.99877966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00856388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

