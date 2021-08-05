White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 892 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,800,000.

VOT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

