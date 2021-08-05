White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,998 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

