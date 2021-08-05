White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,889,000.

VFH stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,940. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

