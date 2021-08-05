White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 329,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 240.2% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 80,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,707. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

