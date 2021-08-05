White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,219. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.